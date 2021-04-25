Left Menu

Ker CM Vijayan condoles death of Justice Shantanagoudar

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-04-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:57 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 25 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the death of Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar.

The Supreme Court judge died at a private hospital in Gurgaon in the wee hours.

The 62-year old Justice Shantanagoudar had served as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court before becoming a judge of the apex court.

In his condolence message, Vijayan remembered him as a judge who had made his own unique contributions to the field of justice delivery.

The Chief Minister also said he had also maintained a cordial relationship with lawyers and fellow judges and played a leading role in the courts.

Justice Shantanagoudar was admitted to the Medanta hospital due to a lung infection and was in the ICU.

His condition was stated to be stable till late Saturday night but around 12.30 AM, the doctors attending him broke the sad news to the family, a court official told P T I.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

He was born on May, 5, 1958 in Karnataka and got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 5, 1980.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003 and became a permanent judge in the court in September, 2004.

Later, he was transferred to the Kerala High Court, where he assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice on August 1, 2016.

He became the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on September 22, 2016, before being elevated as an apex court judge.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

