BJP will file contempt of court case against MVA leaders:Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday threatened to file a contempt of court case saying leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are raising allegations of misuse of the CBI by the BJP in Anil Deshmukh case even though the probe against him was ordered by the Bombay High Court.

''The CBI probe against Deshmukh is going on as per the orders of the Bombay High Court. But, they (leaders of the MVA) are alleging that the BJP is misusing the CBI. So do you want to say anything against the HC? This (allegations by MVA) amounts to contempt of court and we are going to file a contempt of court case,'' Patil told reporters.

The ruling MVA comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Deshmukh, a former home minister of the state, in connection with the allegations of corruption raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at premises of Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur.

''MVA leaders are fooling people by stating that the CBI was only asked to submit a report in 15 days in connection with the corruption allegations against Deshmukh. But the HC had also said that an offence can be registered if necessary.

So the allegations of MVA leaders are meaningless,'' said Patil.

He alleged that leaders of the Sena, Congress, and NCP take a stand on any issue as per their convenience.

''If they receive a favorable order from court, they hail the court but in case of any adverse decision they raise suspicion,'' said Patil.

