Left Menu

BJP will file contempt of court case against MVA leaders:Patil

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:02 IST
BJP will file contempt of court case against MVA leaders:Patil
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ChDadaPatil)

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Sunday threatened to file a contempt of court case saying leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are raising allegations of misuse of the CBI by the BJP in Anil Deshmukh case even though the probe against him was ordered by the Bombay High Court.

''The CBI probe against Deshmukh is going on as per the orders of the Bombay High Court. But, they (leaders of the MVA) are alleging that the BJP is misusing the CBI. So do you want to say anything against the HC? This (allegations by MVA) amounts to contempt of court and we are going to file a contempt of court case,'' Patil told reporters.

The ruling MVA comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Deshmukh, a former home minister of the state, in connection with the allegations of corruption raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at premises of Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur.

''MVA leaders are fooling people by stating that the CBI was only asked to submit a report in 15 days in connection with the corruption allegations against Deshmukh. But the HC had also said that an offence can be registered if necessary.

So the allegations of MVA leaders are meaningless,'' said Patil.

He alleged that leaders of the Sena, Congress, and NCP take a stand on any issue as per their convenience.

''If they receive a favorable order from court, they hail the court but in case of any adverse decision they raise suspicion,'' said Patil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci says US considering virus aid to India

The Biden administrations top medical adviser on the pandemic says the US is actively looking at ways to boost aid to India as it grapples with surging coronavirus cases.Dr Anthony Fauci told ABCs This Week that several measures are being c...

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

IPL 2021: Jadeja has potential to change game on his own, says Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni heaped praises on Ravindra Jadejas all-round performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and said he has the potential to change the game on his own. Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of C...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021