Left Menu

Peru socialist stretches lead in presidential race, poll shows

Peruvian left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo has stretched his lead in the Andean country's presidential election race, according to a poll released Sunday, with almost double the level of support of conservative opponent Keiko Fujimori. Castillo, who has pledged to draft a new constitution to give the state more control over the economy, was shown with 41.5% support in the poll by the Peruvian Studies Institute (IEP) published in newspaper La República.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:07 IST
Peru socialist stretches lead in presidential race, poll shows

Peruvian left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo has stretched his lead in the Andean country's presidential election race, according to a poll released Sunday, with almost double the level of support of conservative opponent Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo, who has pledged to draft a new constitution to give the state more control over the economy, was shown with 41.5% support in the poll by the Peruvian Studies Institute (IEP) published in newspaper La República. Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, who supports keeping Peru's free-market model, had 21.5%, the biggest gap in polls so far ahead of the June 6 run-off vote. All polls have shown Castillo with a significant lead.

The election will be an important crossroads for Peru, the world's second-largest copper producer, where the sudden emergence of Castillo, a teacher who has won support in the country's poorer regions, has rattled markets. Peru's economy, which grew for years at one of the highest rates in Latin America, sank 11.12% last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which is now surging again and straining the country's health services. (Graphic on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi

The IEP poll, a telephone survey of 1,367 people between April 17-21 with a margin of error of 2.65%, also showed that 21.2% of people said they would annul their ballot or vote "blank", while 15.7% remained undecided. Castillo moved in recent days to cool market fears, saying he would not nationalize companies and strongly rejected comparisons made between him and other far-left Latin American leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Over-reliant on top-order, SRH sink to Super Over defeat against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabads inept middle-order show foiled their splendid bowling effort as they slumped to yet another in Indian Premier League IPL, losing Sundays contest against Delhi Capitals via Super Over, here. Hyderabad spinners Rashid Kha...

4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturda...

German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for dialogue and toughness toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens cand...

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021