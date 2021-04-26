Left Menu

WB polls: BJP polling agent alleges he was forcefully pushed out of booth by TMC members

As polling for the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly elections was underway on Monday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling agent alleged that he was forcefully pushed out of a booth by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:32 IST
WB polls: BJP polling agent alleges he was forcefully pushed out of booth by TMC members
BJP polling agent Sankar Sakar speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

As polling for the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly elections was underway on Monday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling agent alleged that he was forcefully pushed out of a booth by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP polling agent Sankar Sakar alleged that he was forcefully pushed out of the booth by TMC members and made to leave the spot in Bakhra village of Ratua, Malda.

"I am an agent at booth number 91. Members of TMC, who are residents of the village, told me that they won't let me there as I'm not a voter there. They forcefully pushed me out. I was threatened by them," said Sankar Sakar. Meanwhile, a TMC member denied the allegation and said that as he was not a voter here, he was asked to leave respectfully.

"He is not a voter here so we asked him to leave respectfully. Nobody threatened him. He was here since morning and he never caused any harm and he is not from this constituency and he is not allowed here, so the villagers asked him to leave," said Riyajul, a TMC leader. Voting is currently underway in 34 constituencies across five districts of the state. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women, are in the fray in this phase of the elections.

Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland fines Portuguese firm for misleading 'patriotic' Polish shoppers

Polands consumer watchdog fined Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins more than 60 million zlotys 16 million for labelling fruit and vegetables as grown in Poland when they were imported, it said on Monday. The regulator UOKiK said consu...

Bulgaria's anti-elite party says will not lead a government, new election likely

Bulgarias new anti-establishment party, There Is Such A People ITN, said on Monday it would not try to form a government despite a surge of support in this months parliamentary election, bringing the Balkan country closer to snap polls in t...

I2Cure joins hands with IIT-K for molecular iodine-based products research

Biotech firm I2Cure on Monday announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur IIT-K for all future research on molecular iodine-based products.Under the partnership, future products of I2Cure would be incubated at I...

Sports News Roundup: Brandon Woodruff, Brewers shut down Cubs; Nets win showdown with Suns and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Comeback queen Barty savours phenomenal week in StuttgartWorld number one Ash Barty said her tennis had reached a new level during a phenomenal week in Stuttgart where she pulled off thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021