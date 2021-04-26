Albania's ruling socialists win 49.4% votes in parliamentary election - preliminary results

Albania's ruling socialists win 49.4% votes in parliamentary election - preliminary resultsReuters | Belgrade | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:15 IST
Albania's ruling Socialist Party secured 49.4% of votes in Sunday's parliamentary election, the state election commission said on Monday on the basis of 30% votes counted.
The opposition Democratic Party came second with 38.8% of the vote, while the Socialist Integration Movement is third with 7.1% of voters backing.
The commission said it would announce the final results on Tuesday.
