Albania's ruling socialists win 49.4% votes in parliamentary election - preliminary results

Albania's ruling Socialist Party secured 49.4% of votes in Sunday's parliamentary election, the state election commission said on Monday on the basis of 30% votes counted.

The opposition Democratic Party came second with 38.8% of the vote, while the Socialist Integration Movement is third with 7.1% of voters backing.

The commission said it would announce the final results on Tuesday.

