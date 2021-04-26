Left Menu

Albania's ruling socialists win 49.4% votes in parliamentary election - preliminary results

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Albania's ruling Socialist Party secured 49.4% of votes in Sunday's parliamentary election, the state election commission said on Monday on the basis of 30% votes counted.

The opposition Democratic Party came second with 38.8% of the vote, while the Socialist Integration Movement is third with 7.1% of voters backing.

The commission said it would announce the final results on Tuesday.

