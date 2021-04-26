Putin, Assad discuss supplies of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Syria - Kremlin

Putin, Assad discuss supplies of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to Syria - KremlinReuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:27 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria's President Bashar al-Assad discussed Russian vaccine supplies to Syria and cooperation against COVID-19 during a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.
In a readout of the call, the Kremlin also said Assad had told Putin about preparations ahead of a presidential election in May.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
