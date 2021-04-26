Left Menu

BJP's success in every phase of WB polls made Mamata frustrated: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said that the BJP's success in every phase of polling has made Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee frustrated and she started getting angry with the people of the state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:43 IST
BJP's success in every phase of WB polls made Mamata frustrated: Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a virtual rally (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said that the BJP's success in every phase of polling has made Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee frustrated and she started getting angry with the people of the state. Virtually addressing the voters of the Jorasanko constituency in Kolkata, Nadda said, "The seventh phase of elections in Bengal will end today. With the blessings of the people of Bengal, BJP has got success in every phase, BJP has been blessed. All these things have made Mamata Ji frustrated. She has started to get angry with the people of Bengal."

He further mentioned the central government's announcement of providing free food grains to the poor people amid the COVID crisis for the upcoming two months under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Under this scheme, five kilograms per person per month food grains will be provided in May and June of this year. "Prime Minister Modi Ji has ensured to provide five kilograms of grain per person free of cost to 80 crore people of India in May and June at an expense of Rs 26,000 crore. After the formation of the BJP government in Bengal, every poor will get the benefit of this scheme," Nadda said.

The power battle in West Bengal reached its penultimate stage as polling for the seventh phase of the state assembly elections began at 7 am on Monday. Among the 34 constituencies, six are in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman, and four in Kolkata.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

All hospitals have adequate beds, facilities to treat COVID- 19 stricken patients: Pondy LT Guv

Hospitals in the Union Territory of Puducherry are fully equipped to treat pandemic-stricken patients and the government was bearing the expenditure for their treatment in private hospitals, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Monda...

COLUMN-Rangebound oil prices leave funds on sidelines: Kemp

Portfolio managers increased their exposure to petroleum slightly last week, focusing mainly on Brent, but positions remained rangebound as OPEC production discipline was offset by a new wave of coronavirus infections.Hedge funds and other ...

Russia expels Italian diplomat, calls in envoy

Russia expelled an Italian diplomat on Monday and called in Italys ambassador to its foreign ministry over what it said was a groundless move by Rome to expel two Russian diplomats last month.The expulsion of only one diplomat - Italys depu...

Poland to discuss European recovery fund on Tuesday -spokesman

Polands government will discuss the Own Resources Decision concerning the European Unions COVID-19 recovery fund at its meeting on Tuesday, spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday.European Union governments agreed in December that the bloc wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021