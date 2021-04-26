UK's Gove: I did not hear PM Johnson say "let the bodies pile high"Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 20:48 IST
Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Monday he did not hear Prime Minister Boris Johnson make a comment that he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown.
Asked about the remarks, as reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, Gove told parliament: "The idea that he would say any such thing I find incredible. I was in that room, I never heard language of that kind."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gove
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Michael Gove
- Daily Mail
ALSO READ
Lebanon needs new government, radical change of direction - IMF
French government disgusted by attack on Muslim centre
Kerala Governor offers prayers at Ayyappa's Sabarimala shrine
Governor calls for probe into traffic stop of Black Army officer
Swedish government raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 3.2%