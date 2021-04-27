Left Menu

May Lord Hanuman's blessings be always upon us in fight against COVID: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the “continuing fight” against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: ''The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the COVID pandemic.” Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.

