May Lord Hanuman's blessings be always upon us in fight against COVID: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invoked Lord Hanuman’s blessings, hoping it would help the country in the “continuing fight” against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greeting the people on Hanuman Jayanti, Modi tweeted: ''The holy occasion of Hanuman jayanti is the day to recall the spirit of compassion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. I wish that his blessings are always upon us in the continuing fight against the COVID pandemic.” Hanuman is a central figure in the epic Ramayan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)