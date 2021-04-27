Left Menu

BJP to celebrate victory on May 2 virtually after EC bans electoral processions

In view of the Election Commission's decision to ban victory processions on or after counting on May 2, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate the day virtually.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:35 IST
BJP to celebrate victory on May 2 virtually after EC bans electoral processions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav In view of the Election Commission's decision to ban victory processions on or after counting on May 2, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate the day virtually.

Speaking to ANI, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "We are sure of winning the West Bengal elections. As a responsible party, we will celebrate the occasion but it will be according to the guideline of the Election Commission. We have always followed COVID-19 protocol during the election campaign in the five states and we will also follow this order and we will celebrate our win virtually with our karyakartas." Earlier today, (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to ban any kind of victory processions or celebrations after the counting of votes on May 2, owing to the worsening COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that all BJP workers are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis. "I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis," he tweeted. Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission has banned all victory procession on May 2 or later.

"In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated August 21, 2020, and has directed that no victory procession after the counting on May 2, 2021, shall be permissible," the order issued by Election Commission reads. It further stated that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer.

The counting of votes for five states that includes West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Premiership agrees to release Lions players before warm-up game with Japan

Premiership Rugby announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the British Irish Lions to release its players at the end of their domestic commitments and before their warm-up game against Japan.The match against Japan on Jun...

Olympics-Britain to send 'strongest ever' swimming team to Tokyo

Britain will send its strongest ever swimming team to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after announcing an initial squad of 28 on Tuesday, officials said. Reigning Olympic 100m breaststroke champion and world record holder Adam Peaty is the standout...

Philippines to ban travellers from India over highly contagious variant

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new variant blamed for a huge surge in cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday.Travellers coming from India or those with travel his...

Spain to enforce quarantine on travellers from India

Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travellers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.As there are no direct flights fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021