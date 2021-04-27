Left Menu

Denmark firm on returning refugees to war-torn Syria

On Tuesday, the EU's top migration official expressed concern about the approach after the Nordic country decided last year to review hundreds of residency permits for Syrian asylum seekers. In response, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Danish parliament last week to protest the move to revoke residency permits, echoing calls from NGOs and EU lawmakers, who say Syria is not safe to return to.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:56 IST
Denmark firm on returning refugees to war-torn Syria

Despite mounting pressure from lawmakers and civil society organisations, Denmark is determined to push ahead with efforts to return refugees to war-torn Syria as it claims conditions in parts of the country have improved. On Tuesday, the EU's top migration official expressed concern about the approach after the Nordic country decided last year to review hundreds of residency permits for Syrian asylum seekers.

In response, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Danish parliament last week to protest the move to revoke residency permits, echoing calls from NGOs and EU lawmakers, who say Syria is not safe to return to. "Denmark has been open and honest from day one. We have made it clear to the Syrian refugees that their residence permit is temporary and that the permit can be revoked if the need for protection ceases to exist," Immigration Minister Mattias Tesfaye told Reuters on Tuesday.

Since 2019, more than 200 Syrian nationals from the Damascus region have had their residency permit revoked by Denmark out of more than 600 cases that were reviewed, according to the Danish Immigration Service. The EU's migration commissioner, Sweden's Ylva Johansson, said she had raised the matter with Copenhagen, where the government assured her it would not force deportations.

"Nobody could be forced to return to Syria," Johansson told a news conference, expressing doubt that those who cannot be sent back should have their right to work or study revoked. "This is something that concerns me." Also in 2019, the Danish government started offering Syrians money for leaving the country, around 175,000 Danish crowns ($28,427) per person. At least 250 Syrian nationals have voluntarily returned to Syria with such support since then.

"When the conditions in their home country have improved, former refugees should return to the home country and re-establish their life there," Tesfaye said. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, EU-lawmakers on Friday expressed regret at Denmark's efforts to "expel Syrian refugees" and urged Frederiksen to make a "180-degree turnaround" in the country's asylum policy.

"Deportations to a country at war must never be normal. Denmark should not take a vanguard role here," said the letter signed by 33 lawmakers from 12 EU countries, including Germany and France. Sweden and the United Kingdom have also concluded that the general conditions in Syria's capital region have improved.

But the Danish Refugee Council, an NGO, said Denmark was the only country in Europe to start systematically rescinding Syrian refugees' residence permits on those grounds. Both the European Council and the European Parliament have issued declarations saying conditions are not in place for the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

Similarly, the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, has called on states not to forcibly return Syrian nationals to any part of Syria, even those areas controlled by the government, such as the capital region. ($1 = 6.1560 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP cites RTI to allege Kejriwal didn't spend money from CM relief fund on COVID-19 pandemic

Arvind Kejriwal did not spend anything from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund on controlling COVID-19 in the national capital and the Delhi government mismanaged internal logistics leading to disturbed supply of oxygen, the BJP on Tuesday all...

Keep COVID-19 issue beyond politics: Bengal BJP to TMC

Blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for engaging in politics over the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country and West Bengal, the BJP on Tuesday said it is not the right time for the Centre and the state to be involved in a conflict.BJP s...

Air India airlifting oxygen concentrators from several countries: Puri

Air India is going to airlift 10,636 oxygen concentrators from several countries in the next seven days, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.Air India is airlifting 10,636 oxygen concentrators manufactured by Philips....

Mastercard makes USD 10 million commitment to COVID relief in India

US multinational financial services company Mastercard on Tuesday announced a commitment of USD 10 million to address the gut-wrenching situation of surging COVID-19 crisis in India.To be delivered through the Mastercard Impact Fund, the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021