Left Menu

Hundreds of U.S. businesses call for LGBT+ anti-discrimination law

By Matthew Lavietes and Hugo Greenhalgh NEW YORK, April 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday were among some 400 companies to call for U.S. lawmakers to pass a key LGBT+ rights bill that would extend equal healthcare, housing and goods and services rights to all Americans. LGBT+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) said 416 firms, worth a total of $8.6 trillion, had joined its Business Coalition for the Equality Act, asking the upper house Senate to pass legislation to protect LGBT+ Americans from discrimination.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:19 IST
Hundreds of U.S. businesses call for LGBT+ anti-discrimination law

By Matthew Lavietes and Hugo Greenhalgh NEW YORK, April 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tech giants Amazon, Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday were among some 400 companies to call for U.S. lawmakers to pass a key LGBT+ rights bill that would extend equal healthcare, housing and goods and services rights to all Americans.

LGBT+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign (HRC) said 416 firms, worth a total of $8.6 trillion, had joined its Business Coalition for the Equality Act, asking the upper house Senate to pass legislation to protect LGBT+ Americans from discrimination. The Equality Act, which passed the House of Representatives in February, amends the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity for protection alongside race, religion, sex and national origin.

"Employers care about their employees' ability to rent an apartment, send their kids to school, visit the dentist, and pick up the groceries free from discrimination," HRC president Alphonso David said in a statement. "We're asking corporations to engage with members of Congress specifically on the importance of the Equality Act and how not having the Equality Act actually affects their businesses," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The lower house of Congress first passed the bill in 2019, but it stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate during the Trump administration, which opposed the bill. The Democrats won control of the Senate in November's election. For the Equality Act to become law, it must win 60 votes in the Senate, where there is a 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans. A date for the vote has yet to be announced.

Several Republicans have voiced their opposition, including Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, a former presidential candidate, who said he would oppose the act unless it added a provision giving "strong religious liberty protections". A March poll by Hart Research Associates found that 70% of 1,005 voters surveyed supported the aims of the Equality Act.

"We ... believe that equal protections should extend beyond an employer's four walls," Carla Grant Pickens, chief diversity and inclusion officer at tech company IBM, part of HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, said in a statement. "It's time that civil rights protections be extended to LGBT+ individuals nationwide on a clear, consistent, and comprehensive basis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it's considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The White House is considering options for maximizing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the world at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press sec...

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Bidens envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure womens rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this ye...

Portugal's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday - president

Portugals state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections drop sharply and the country prepares to further ease a strict lockdown imposed more than three months ago. Wit...

U.S. CDC has not seen link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has not found a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, the agencys Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021