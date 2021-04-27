Biden says talks ongoing about U.S. shipments of COVID-19 vaccine abroad

Biden says talks ongoing about U.S. shipments of COVID-19 vaccine abroadReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:45 IST
The United States still expects to send COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries amid ongoing discussions over how soon doses could be shipped out even as it sends therapeutics and other equipment to India amid a surge in cases there, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
"I think we'll be in a position to be able to share, share vaccines as well as know how with other countries who are in real need. That's the hope and expectation," he told reporters after remarks on coronavirus at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
