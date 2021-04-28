Left Menu

After somber tone in first 100 days, Biden plans to try to sell spending to U.S. public

With his Cabinet mostly in place and a flurry of executive orders and a massive COVID-19 relief bill signed, much of Biden's upcoming agenda is at the mercy of Congress. So the Democratic president plans to redouble efforts to convince voters - and by extension reluctant lawmakers - that collaborative effort and trillions in spending are the way to renovate the country and compete with China, administration officials and their allies, including in Congress, said in recent weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 04:31 IST
After somber tone in first 100 days, Biden plans to try to sell spending to U.S. public

When he delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will take on a new role: salesman in chief.

Through his first 100 days in office, Biden has often struck a somber tone as he spoke about the country's coronavirus deaths, mass shootings and millions out of work. With his Cabinet mostly in place and a flurry of executive orders and a massive COVID-19 relief bill signed, much of Biden's upcoming agenda is at the mercy of Congress.

So the Democratic president plans to redouble efforts to convince voters - and by extension reluctant lawmakers - that collaborative effort and trillions in spending are the way to renovate the country and compete with China, administration officials and their allies, including in Congress, said in recent weeks. Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda is broadly popular with voters, but his coronavirus relief bill failed to win a single Republican vote in Congress. On Wednesday, he plans to outline another crowd-friendly idea - putting $1.5 trillion toward childcare and college education, and taxing wealthy Americans to pay for it.

That is on top of a $2 trillion jobs-and-infrastructure plan paid for by raising taxes on U.S. companies, that Republicans in Congress argue is too large. Biden is expected to try to convince Americans that infrastructure is more than just roads, that caregivers need to be paid more for their work and that taxing the wealthy more to invest in long-term projects is good for the economy. After Wednesday's speech, he will head to Georgia on Thursday and Pennsylvania on Friday, with more stops to come.

More than half of Americans, 55%, approve of the president, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, levels of support that predecessor Donald Trump, a Republican, never achieved. Infrastructure spending is even more popular, as is making the rich pay higher taxes. That is why Wednesday's target audience is not just the tiny group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill allowed in the room, but the tens of millions the White House hopes will tune in, Biden associates say.

At the same time, White House aides are pushing for Biden to champion an assortment of policies, ranging from police reform to foreign affairs, in the speech. Biden's main speechwriter, Vinay Reddy, helped the president craft his 21-minute inaugural address, among the shortest in modern times, and a plea in March to end hatred following the killings of Asian Americans in Georgia.

The president's speechwriting process is generally a back-and-forth affair, aides say, lasting several weeks or months, with drafts written or marked up by hand and edited until the last minute. Biden asks aides to boil concepts down into blunt, rib-sticking terms, and to make only promises they know they can deliver - like guaranteeing 100 million vaccine shots within 100 days during his campaign, a goal communicated broadly, achieved quickly, and then doubled.

"The whole concept of the bully pulpit was going to the people to put pressure on legislators," said Theodore Sheckels, a Randolph-Macon College English professor, who has written extensively about political communication. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "are trying to communicate more directly to the American people," Sheckels said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. trade negotiator discusses vaccine ramp-up with Novavax exec -USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with an executive with drugmaker Novavax, Tais office said in a statement. Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President Joh...

Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with U.S. - The Australian

Australia will unveil a A747 million 580 million defence package on Wednesday to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States, The Australian newspaper reported. An airstrip in the Northern Territory ...

Lawyers say Black man killed by North Carolina police hit with 'kill shot' to back of head

Lawyers for the family of a Black man gunned down by sheriffs deputies last week in North Carolina said a private autopsy showed he died from a kill shot to the back of his head, and the FBI on Tuesday opened a civil rights probe of the sho...

Barbados ex-minister sentenced to two years in U.S. for laundering bribes

A former minister in the government of Barbados was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison for laundering bribes he received from a Barbadian insurance company through a U.S. bank, the U.S. Justice Department said. Donville Inniss, 55,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021