EU parliament backs post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal - Verhofstadt
The European Parliament has voted in favor of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, leading lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday. "The @Europarl_EN approves the EU - UK trade & cooperation agreement! The first trade deal in history to put up barriers & remove freedoms?Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:23 IST
The European Parliament has voted in favor of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, leading lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said on Wednesday.
"The @Europarl_EN approves the EU - UK trade & cooperation agreement! The first trade deal in history to put up barriers & remove freedoms? A failure for both sides, but better than nothing," the former Belgian prime minister said in a tweet.
