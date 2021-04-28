Left Menu

Maha CM meets industry leaders 3rd time in a month; Mahindra says 'productive time'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:18 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with industry leaders in the state ahead of the third phase of vaccination.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who chairs the diversified Mahindra Group, welcomed the meeting held on Tuesday as a productive one.

''Thackeray held a virtual meet with industry leaders discussing the state's efforts for the upcoming vaccination drive, efforts to ramp up facilities and preparing a road map to safeguard the citizens and industry from the possible third wave,'' the Chief Minister's Office tweeted late on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, one of the most industrialised states in the country, is the worst affected state by the number of reported cases in the second wave. The daily infections in Mumbai are now coming down from peaks of over 11,000 per day earlier in the month, but the pandemic rages on in the rest of the state.

This is the third meet between industrialists and the CM this month as efforts are made to restrict the spread of infections and also salvage the economy.

In response to the CMO's tweet, Mahindra said the industrialists emerged with a feeling that they had ''spent productive time''.

No time was wasted in ceremonial comments and the agenda of the meeting was also focused, Mahindra tweeted.

There was an emphasis on practical or impactful corporate initiatives addressing ground realities and a mechanism for followup and coordination was also established, Mahindra said.

Mahindra had previously voiced concerns against the state imposing a lockdown in the state and insisted on improving the health apparatus in the state.

Responding to the same in a speech where he virtually declared a state-wide lockdown, Thackeray had said efforts have been underway to improve the health infrastructure but added that we need doctors and staff to deliver healthcare as well.

Industrialists should rather focus on ways to get at least 50 doctors, nurses and health workers into the fold on a daily basis, Thackeray had said.

