Appalled by Vardhan's statement that there is no shortage of oxygen, vaccines: Chidambaram

I am also appalled by the statement of the UP Chief Minister that there is no shortage of vaccines in UP, he said on Twitter.He asked whether all the television channels were telecasting fake visuals and all the newspaper stories incorrect.Are all the doctors lying

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:29 IST
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said he was appalled by the health minister's statement that there is no shortage of oxygen or vaccines in the country and asked people to ''revolt'' against a government that is ''assuming them to be fools''.

''I am appalled by the statement of the Union Health Minister that there is no shortage of oxygen or vaccines or Remedesivir. ''I am also appalled by the statement of the UP Chief Minister that there is no shortage of vaccines in UP,'' he said on Twitter.

He asked whether all the television channels were telecasting fake visuals and all the newspaper stories incorrect.

''Are all the doctors lying? Are all the family members making false statements? Are all the visuals and photographs fake? ''People must revolt against a government that is assuming all the people of India are fools,'' he said in a series of tweets.

Some media reports quoted Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as saying that there is no shortage of oxygen or vaccines in the country.

