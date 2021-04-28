Left Menu

UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment

"We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred," said the commission, the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance. "We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case." It said it would provide no further comment until its investigation was complete. "The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the commission and whether such funding was reported as required," the statement said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:45 IST
UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@BorisJohnson)

Britain's electoral commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied that there were grounds to suspect that an offense might have occurred over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street.

Johnson has faced repeated questions in recent days over the funding of the refurbishment, which ministers said he had paid for. However, it is unclear when he paid, with media reports that his Conservative Party might have initially provided a loan. "We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred," said the commission, the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance.

"We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case." It said it would provide no further comment until its investigation was complete.

"The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the commission and whether such funding was reported as required," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden

Immigration arrests at courthouses will be more limited than they were under President Donald Trump in a change of policy announced Tuesday by the Biden administration.Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would no longer be authorized...

It appears you want people to die; they don't have oxygen and now they won't get Remdesivir either under new protocol, HC tells Centre.

It appears you want people to die they dont have oxygen and now they wont get Remdesivir either under new protocol, HC tells Centre....

Myanmar unity government tells ASEAN no talks until prisoners freed

Myanmars pro-democracy unity government, formed to oppose the military junta that seized power nearly three months ago, on Wednesday ruled out talks on the crisis until all political prisoners are released.The 10-member Association of South...

Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship

A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a USD 50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship.The effort, the details of whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021