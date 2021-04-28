UK PM Johnson denies saying "let the bodies pile high"Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday media reports that he had said he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown. Asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer whether he made the comments, Johnson told parliament: "No," and called on Starmer to substantiate the allegations.
He has earlier denied saying the words reported by several media organizations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
