Left Menu

UK PM Johnson denies saying "let the bodies pile high"

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:42 IST
UK PM Johnson denies saying "let the bodies pile high"
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday media reports that he had said he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown. Asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer whether he made the comments, Johnson told parliament: "No," and called on Starmer to substantiate the allegations.

He has earlier denied saying the words reported by several media organizations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden registers 7,266 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,266 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 32 new deaths, taking the total to 14,000. Th...

Indians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000

Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin next month as the countrys toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The second wave...

Got the shot? Cyprus offers no-hassle holidays

Cyprus is offering hassle-free holidays to fully vaccinated individuals from 65 countries from May 10 as it seeks to recoup lost ground from the pandemic.The Mediterranean island, which has fared better than most countries in containing the...

Karnataka's annual credit plan target set at Rs 4,96,371 cr

Karnatakas annual credit plan ACP target for 2021-22 has been set at Rs 4,96,371 crore, up 35.78 percent compared to the previous fiscal.The figure for 2020-21 was Rs 3,65,556 crore.The ACP for 2021-22 was launched at the 153rd meeting of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021