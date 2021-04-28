I paid for Downing St refurbishment, UK PM Johnson says

I paid for Downing St refurbishment, UK PM Johnson saysReuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:44 IST
British Prime Minister said on Wednesday he paid personally for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, although he did not clarify whether he had initially paid.
"The answer is I have covered the costs and ... of course there's an electoral commission investigating this and I can tell him I have conformed in full with the code of conduct and ministerial code, and officials who have been kept been advising me throughout this whole thing," he told parliament.
