Make all efforts in saving lives of people: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night asked officials to make all efforts in saving lives of people affected due to COVID-19. The chief minister asked officials to make all possible arrangements to put all weight behind saving lives of people.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-04-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 01:01 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night asked officials to make all efforts in saving lives of people affected due to COVID-19. Chairing a review meeting through video conferencing, Gehlot said the number of deaths due to the infection shows the dangerous situation caused by the second wave. He said that youth too are dying due to COVID-19, which is ''very alarming''. The chief minister asked officials to make all possible arrangements to put all weight behind saving lives of people. He said that required resources should be arranged from where it can be done. Gehlot asked the officials to coordinate with the Centre for supplies of oxygen and medicines as per the assurances given during the visit of a group of three ministers to Delhi, according to a release. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that looking at the seriousness of the situation, efforts are being made to provide the facility of oxygen in 50-bedded hospitals of Community Health Centre (CHC) level. Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

