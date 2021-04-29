Left Menu

Deliver free COVID vaccines, livelihood support or quit: Sitaram Yechury to PM Modi

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government and asked them to deliver free universal vaccination and livelihood support or quit.

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury. Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government and asked them to deliver free universal vaccination and livelihood support or quit. "Deliver Oxygen, hospital beds and save lives. Deliver free universal vaccination and livelihood support or quit," he said in a tweet.

CPI (M) leader said that Modi and his government cannot escape culpability in creating this catastrophe by passing the buck. "Modi and his government cannot escape culpability in creating this catastrophe by passing the buck. The first excuse, people are responsible for not observing precautions. Then, blame the states. Now, blame the new mutant over which there's no control," he said in another tweet.

He further said that the government wasted a whole year with no planning and only self-congratulation and spin. "All viruses mutate. A conducive environment allows lethal mutants. Modi provided this by patronising super spreader events, dismissing science and promoting obscurantism. Then a whole year was wasted with no planning and only self-congratulation and spin," said CPI (M) leader.

India has seen a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. India recorded 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infections in the country to 1,79,97,267. (ANI)

