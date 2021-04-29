Left Menu

Shivakumar urges Centre to conduct door-to- door campaign for COVID vaccination

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Thursday criticised the Centre for asking people to register online for the COVID-19 vaccine and asked the central government to conduct a door-to-door campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against the deadly disease.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:51 IST
Shivakumar urges Centre to conduct door-to- door campaign for COVID vaccination
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Thursday criticised the Centre for asking people to register online for the COVID-19 vaccine and asked the central government to conduct a door-to-door campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against the deadly disease. While talking to ANI DK Shivakumar said: "The government has said to enroll for the vaccine but there is no stock of vaccine anywhere. I checked with various hospitals including the private and the government, still, there is no stock of any vaccines. But going online is a shame on Indian democracy, all common man doesn't have the facility to go online, only educated people have the facility to register online."

Shivakumar said that government should carry out a door-to-door campaign and give vaccines to the people. "In Bhutan, they are reaching to everyone by helicopter wherever they are staying and the vaccine is being given. So, I request the government of India and the Government of Karnataka to go to their respective place, to every house, meet them as service is being done, vaccination should be provided door-to-door by the government authorities, then it shows commitment to the common man of this country," said Shivakumar.

Talking about the recent move by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to reduce rice and supplant it with ragi under Public Distribution System (PDS) policy, he said that we demand 10 kgs rice for everyone instead of 2 kgs. "We were giving seven kg of rice and they reduced to two kgs. I will write a letter to the chief ministers of the entire state to provide 10 kgs of everybody instead of 2 kgs.," he said.

He also urged people to give their opinion on BJP minister Umesh Katti's statement. "I request all the friends across the nation on social media to give their opinion on the voice allied by BJP minister Umesh Katti," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, he opposed Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's recent move to reduce rice and supplant it with ragi under Public Distribution System (PDS) policy. In a tweet, Shivakumar said, "BJP Minister Umesh Katti has abused a citizen and asked him to 'go die' just because he asked him why Karnataka government has cut Rice under PDS to just 2 kgs! CM must immediately throw him out of the cabinet for this most insensitive statement. Does this government have any shame?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will need 5 lakh ICU beds, 3.5 lakh medical staff in

Forecasting that the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse, noted surgeon Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty has said India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses, and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks, and also suggested radical...

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

Germanys highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government....

Legacy already concluded by my Baba himself: Babil remembers father Irrfan on death anniversary

Irrfan Khans son Babil paid tribute to his father with a heartfelt note on his first anniversary, recalling how the actor found joy in simplest of things while fighting cancer.Irrfan lost his battle with a rare form of cancer and died in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021