Clashes erupt in Bengal's Birbhum dist, BJP candidate comes under attack

PTI | Bolpur | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:39 IST
Clashes broke out on Thursday between members of two political parties in Birbhum district's Ilambazar area amid the voting exercise for the last phase of Bengal elections, with BJP's Bolpur candidate Anirban Ganguly having come under attack during the melee, an official said.

Activists of the rival political outfits hit each other with brickbats and bamboo sticks around 2.30 pm, the election official said, adding that at least two persons were injured in the clash.

Ganguly claimed that ''TMC-backed goons'' attacked him as he was touring the polling booths in Bolpur, and his vehicle suffered damage.

''There was no problem anywhere... Polling process was peaceful, until the TMC goons arrived and threatened people.

They attacked and damaged the rear windshield of my vehicle.

The TMC is resorting to such attacks as the party is scared of losing the elections,'' Ganguly said.

TMC candidate for the constituency and state minister Chandranath Sinha rubbished Ganguly's allegations and said villagers drove him away as the BJP candidate was trying to influence the voters.

''Wherever he (Ganguly) went, people came out in protest as he tried influencing them. He is the one who actually attempted to disrupt peace. Polling, otherwise, has been very peaceful in Bolpur,'' he said.

Several locals in Illambazar were also seen shouting 'go back' slogans as the BJP nominee along with his supporters visited the area.

The poll panel, following the attack, has increased police protection for Ganguly and sought a report in the matter from district authorities in Bolpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

