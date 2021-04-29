Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:10 IST
TMC candidate ran over 3 CPI(M) supporters with vehicle: Biman Bose
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Left Front chairman Biman Bose Thursday accused Trinamool Congress candidate from Domkal in Murshidabad district of having run over three CPI(M) supporters with his vehicle, leading to the death of one of them.

Two others suffered serious injuries, he claimed.

The TMC has denied the charge.

Bose alleged TMC candidate Jafikul Islam went to the Uttar Shahbazpur area around midnight with five vehicles.

''Islam's vehicle ran over some people as he left the area,'' the veteran leader said in a statement, adding, it was a ''deliberate'' act.

Kader Mondal succumbed to injuries, while Wasim, Al Mamun and Lalchand Mondal are undergoing treatment at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, Bose said.

Demanding immediate legal action against the accused, he said, ''We are also drawing the attention of the Election Commission over the incident.'' Elections to the Domkal constituency were held on Thursday in the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

