Left Menu

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, AAP MLA demands President's rule in Delhi

I cannot help even a friend who is in hospital without oxygen and medicines, Iqbal said.The national capital on Thursday had recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department.This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi had recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19.Iqbal said his demand for the Presidents rule was not against his party.Its not a matter of this or that party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:56 IST
Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, AAP MLA demands President's rule in Delhi

AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal on Friday demanded imposition of President's rule in Delhi in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Matia Mahal MLA, who left the Congress and contested the Delhi Assembly polls last year on an AAP ticket, said neither him nor the government is able to offer any help to the people affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party on Iqbal's demand.

''I feel embarrassed being an MLA since I cannot be of use to anyone, our government is unable to stand with the people. Despite being a six-time MLA, there is no one to listen to(me) and I cannot contact anyone,'' Iqbal said in a video message.

He urged the Delhi High Court to impose the President's rule in the national capital with immediate effect for three months.

''Delhi is in a very bad situation, I request the Delhi High Court for imposition of President's rule in Delhi with immediate effect otherwise there will be dead bodies across the city,'' the AAP MLA said.

''I feel like crying, I have lost my sleep. People are desperate and unable to find medicines and oxygen. I cannot help even a friend who is in hospital without oxygen and medicines,'' Iqbal said.

The national capital on Thursday had recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department.

This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi had recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19.

Iqbal said his demand for the President's rule was not against his party.

''It's not a matter of this or that party. People are dying due to COVID-19 and saving them should be the only priority,'' he told PTI.

“If the Centre can accept help from other nations, then why can't there be President's rule or use of the Army to save people?'' the MLA asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations air travel demand will rebound as vaccines contain the coronavirus.Based on data from count...

Belgium melts down over 22,000 firearms into recycled steel

Belgian authorities this week destroyed more than 22,000 guns collected by police, melting them down into some 60 tonnes of recycled steel. About half of the firearms were collected from across the country, principally handed in by owners, ...

Over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and another 20 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. According to health ministry da...

Indian men's hockey team should aim for medal, shouldn't just be happy with Olympian title: Baskaran

Former captain Vasudevan Baskaran feels the Indian mens hockey team cannot afford to be content with only playing in the Olympics if it is to relive the glory days and finish on the podium in Tokyo.Baskaran, who had led India to its last Ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021