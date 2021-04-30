Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh dies of COVID

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh dies of COVIDPTI | Patna | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:35 IST
Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died of COVID on Friday in a private hospital here.
Singh who had tested positive recently was undergoing treatment at Paras hospital where he died Friday, hospital director Dr Ahmad Abdul Hai told PTI.
He was appointed as the Chief Secretary after retirement of his predecessor Deepak Kumar on February 28.
A 1985 batch IAS officer, Singh was slated to retire in August end.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid rich tributes to the departed bureaucrat.
The CM got information about his death during a meeting of the state cabinet.
Following this, the cabinet observed one minute silence to pay respect to the chief secretary, according to an official statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- COVID
- Deepak Kumar
- Arun Kumar Singh
- Bihar
- Ahmad Abdul Hai
- Singh
ALSO READ
China reports 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as U.S. panel delays vote on resuming shots
Argentina closes schools, imposes curfew in Buenos Aires as COVID-19 cases spike
S Africa suspends J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Argentine president cleared following bout of COVID-19