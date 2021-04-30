Left Menu

NCP donates Rs 2 cr to Maha CM relief fund to fight COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:08 IST
The NCP on Friday contributed Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the Maharashtra government combat COVID-19 crisis, the party said in a statement.

A cheque of that amount was handed over to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha' here.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and Baramati MP Supriya Sule - all of them NCP leaders - were present on the occasion.

Rs 1 crore of the total contribution was raised by the Rashtrawadi Welfare Trust (NCP's charitable trust), while the remaining amount was raised through one month's salaries of all the NCP MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the state.

The NCP said that since the past one year Maharashtra is faced with an ''unprecedented'' crisis and the state's coffer is strained due to the economic slowdown triggered by the pandemic.

''The state's coffer is going to be further strained as the state government has decided to carry out free vaccination of citizens (of 18-44 age group).

''The NCP is committed to help Maharashtra in each crisis. Hence, Rs 2 crore are being contributed to the relief fund,'' the NCP said in a letter submitted to Thackeray.

