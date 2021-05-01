World News Roundup: Myanmar protesters march three months after coup; India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Myanmar protesters march three months after coup; U.N. warns of 'standstill'

Protesters against military rule marched in Myanmar on Saturday three months after a coup ended a democratic transition, with several small blasts compounding a sense of crisis that a U.N. envoy warned could bring state administration to a halt. The military has tried to end dissent and impose its authority on a people largely opposed to the return of rule by the generals after 10 years of democratic reforms that included a government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi.

India's daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 as second wave worsens

India recorded more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday as it battles a devastating second wave, and the country's massive new vaccination drive was hampered in some areas by shortages of the shots. Authorities reported 401,993 new cases in the previous 24 hours, after 10 consecutive days of more than 300,000 daily cases. Deaths jumped by 3,523, taking the country's total toll to 211,853, according to the federal health ministry.

Exclusive: Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.

Despite the warning, four of the scientists said the federal government did not seek to impose major restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. Millions of largely unmasked people attended religious festivals and political rallies that were held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition politicians.

Somalia's lower house of parliament votes to cancel presidential term extension

Somalia's lower house of parliament voted unanimously on Saturday to cancel a divisive two-year presidential term extension it approved last month, a move that might help end an armed stand-off in the capital Mogadishu. The crisis over the term extension has raised fears that al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents could exploit the situation. Militants from al Shabaab took over at least one Somali town in the past week, as heavily armed fighters moved from the countryside into the capital city.

Hungary reopens spas, zoos and gyms to those with proof of vaccination

Spa fans flocked to Budapest's world-famous thermal baths on Saturday as Hungary relaxed lockdown restrictions for people with government-issued vaccination cards. A queue formed in front of the Szechenyi Baths, one of the largest thermal complexes in Europe, and there were cheers when the doors of the Neo-Renaissance building finally opened to those with vaccination cards.

Turkish police detain hundreds at lockdown May Day marches

Turkish police detained 212 demonstrators after scuffles broke out at May Day marches on Saturday amid a coronavirus-related curfew, according to the Istanbul governor's office and Reuters witnesses. Riot police and plainclothes officers jostled with union leaders and other demonstrators and threw some to the ground before detaining dozens of them near Istanbul's Taksim Square, Reuters video and images showed.

Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased. The Holy Fire ceremony, symbolising Jesus's resurrection, is one of the most colourful spectacles of the Orthodox Easter season, usually attended by many pilgrims.

Netherlands won't ease lockdown further until at least mid May

The Netherlands has postponed a further easing of lockdown measures until at least May 18 as COVID-19 infections remain high and hospitals are struggling with large numbers of coronavirus patients, the government said on Saturday. "We are passing the peak of the third wave. But the decline (of the infection rate) is not strong enough yet", health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Twitter.

Kabul on high alert amid 'deadline' for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Kabul security was ramped up on Saturday as the city braced for reaction from the insurgent Taliban as U.S. troops still present under President Joe Biden's orders, beyond the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed in 2020 with the Trump administration. An increased military presence and security at checkpoints were visible in the Afghan capital, and a security source said the city had been placed on "high alert". Military patrols and security were being increased in main cities around the country, the source said.

'It's not the same': French Muslims mark Ramadan under lockdown

For the second year in a row, Lalla Aicha Moujahid is marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan under COVID-19 conditions -- which means talking to her daughters via video call, instead of breaking the fast together in the same room. "What we miss, what we really miss is the mosque, the prayers, the breaking of the fast and all that," she said on Friday evening.

