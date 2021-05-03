Left Menu

BJP loses lone seat in Kerala; 'Metroman', state president fail

Kerala has become the only assembly in India that has no representative from BJP. The Left leader also said Kerala would remain the citadel of secularism in the country.Asked about the partys drubbing, Surendran told reporters that its candidates have secured second position in many constituencies.He also cited communal polarisation as the reason for the partys drubbing and said there was a conscious attempt to defeat the BJP-NDA.We could not win the expected seats.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-05-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 10:19 IST
BJP loses lone seat in Kerala; 'Metroman', state president fail

The BJP-NDA, which fought the April 6 assembly polls with the fancy claim of winning at least 35 seats in Kerala, on Sunday came a cropper as it failed to retain even its lone segment Nemom, even as all its major contestants, including 'Metroman' E Sreedharan and party state chief K Surendran fell by the wayside.

The saffron party's poll ride came to a grinding halt in the state as former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, who was entrusted to retain Nemom in the state capital, failed to repeat the magic created byparty veteran O Rajagopal there in 2016 assembly elections.

Ruling CPI(M) leader and LDF candidate V Sivankutty wrested the segment back by a margin of 3,949 votes.

The success was also sweet revenge for Sivankutty this time as he had suffered an unexpected blow during the last assembly election when BJP opened its maiden account in Nemom.

Rajagopal had defeated Sivankutty by 8,671 votes during the 2016 Assembly polls.

Retaining the seat was a matter of prestige for the saffron party as the ruling CPI(M) had left no stone unturned to deny them another chance in the 140-member assembly.

Barely a week before the election, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the CPI(M) would close the BJP's first-ever account in the state this time.

''The BJP opened their first ever account in Kerala as a result of match-fixing with Indian National Congress. This time around, we will close their account, for sure,'' Vijayan had said in a video shared on his twitter handle.

Besides losing the lone seat, the saffron party also failed to showcase a striking performance as expected in any of the constituencies, where it had high stakes like Palakkad, Malampuzha, Manjeswaram and Kazhakoottam.

Though 88-year old Sreedharan maintained a steady lead in Palakkad right from the beginning, creating an impression that he would be able to deny young MLA, Shafi Parambil, the seat, luck turned otherwise for the former technocrat and he lost by 3,859 votes.

Actor-turned Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, who contested from Thrissur, came in the first position in several rounds of counting, but was pushed back to third position when the final votes were counted.

Former Union minister K J Alphons did not create any stir in Kanjirappally and lost.

In an embarrassment to the BJP leadership, the party chief K Surendran lost in both constituencies- Manjeswaram and Konni.

While Surendran lost by a slender margin of 745 votes in Manjeswaram to IUML's A K M Ashraf, he ended up in third position in Konni in Pathanamthitta district, where the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple is located.

Senior leader Sobha Surendran, who had launched a massive campaign in Kazhakoottam constituency raising the Sabarimala women's entry issue, could not upset Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran's applecart, as he won by a huge margin of 23,497 votes.

A large number of national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers like Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vigorously campaigned for the BJP candidates raising the Sabarimala issue and 'love Jihad,' besides levelling corruption charges against the LDF government.

Throughout the election campaign, the BJP state leadership had maintained that the party would win at least in 35 seats and would become a force to reckon with in the state's rule.

Though opposition parties had mocked at them for their fancy claim, they went on repeating it.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac on Sunday tweeted: ''We have closed the account that BJP opened in the Kerala assembly in the 2016 election. Kerala has become the only assembly in India that has no representative from BJP.'' The Left leader also said Kerala would remain the citadel of secularism in the country.

Asked about the party's drubbing, Surendran told reporters that its candidates have secured second position in many constituencies.

He also cited 'communal polarisation' as the reason for the party's drubbing and said there was a conscious attempt to defeat the BJP-NDA.

''We could not win the expected seats. There was a polarisation of Muslim votes in constituencies where the NDA was pinning hopes. There was communal polarisation in Nemom, Palakkad and Manjeswaram,'' he alleged.

By losing the lone seat, Kerala has once again become a hard nut to crack for the saffron party.PTI LGK UD APR SS PTI PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Here's everything we know so far about Vivo X60T Pro

The Vivo X60T Pro will soon be joining the Vivo X60 series which already includes four models - Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus and X60T.Recently, the X60T Pro, carrying model no. V2120A, was spotted on the 3C certification website, suggest...

There was continuous debate in media over Madras High Court's remarks on murder charges against us: EC to SC.

There was continuous debate in media over Madras High Courts remarks on murder charges against us EC to SC....

SL vs Ban, 2nd Test: Jayawickrama scalps eleven as hosts register 209-run win

Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama made light work of Bangladeshs middle and lower-order as Sri Lanka won the second Test by 209 runs on the fifth morning here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. With this win, Sri...

Overcoming COVID myths and fears in Malawi

When Eunice Marorongwe, a senior nurse at a rural hospital in Malawi, received a child patient with a serious leg infection, she was shocked at how her parents could keep her at home for a month, without getting treatment to save her life.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021