Left Menu

Patnaik congratulates Mamata for landslide victory in assembly polls

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:40 IST
Patnaik congratulates Mamata for landslide victory in assembly polls

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for her party's resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

The TMC has secured an absolute majority in the House, winning 211 seats and leading in two more out of the 292 constituencies that went to polls.

''Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik spoke to Mamata Banerjee over telephone this morning and congratulated her for the landslide victory of her party,'' a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after Chakravarthy, Warrier test positive

The COVID-19 storm struck IPL on Monday with Kolkata Knight Riders Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier testing positive for the dreaded virus, forcing postponement of the teams game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad this e...

Second Covid wave pushes recovery for multiplexes to next fiscal: Crisil

Multiplexes are set to log operating losses for the second straight fiscal as localised lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions to contain the resurgence of Covid-19 infections will keep occupancies low for the next few months, acco...

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market; HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply.

PIL seeks all drug firms be allowed to make Remdesivir for domestic market HC asks Centre, pharma companies to reply....

Lotus blooms again in Assam as BJP-led alliance registers comfortable win

The ruling BJP-led NDA retained its grip on Assam, bagging 74 of the 126 assembly constituencies that went to polls, while the opposition Congress-led Grand Alliance managed to clinch just 50 seats.The saffron party alone won 60 constituenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021