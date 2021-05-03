Patnaik congratulates Mamata for landslide victory in assembly polls

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee for her party's resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.

The TMC has secured an absolute majority in the House, winning 211 seats and leading in two more out of the 292 constituencies that went to polls.

''Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik spoke to Mamata Banerjee over telephone this morning and congratulated her for the landslide victory of her party,'' a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)