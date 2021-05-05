Left Menu

Journalists in UP to get priority in vaccination; separate centres to be allotted

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:45 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that journalists and their families will now get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against COVID-19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued instructions to allot separate vaccination centres for journalists and their family members, who are above 18 years of age, an official statement said here.

The chief minister took the decision to recognise the efforts of journalists, who have been putting their lives and health at risk to cover the pandemic, it said.

Adityanath has also instructed officials to ensure that all journalists get vaccinated, the statement said.

''If required, go to their workplace and administer free vaccination. All those above 18 years of age will be vaccinated in the families of journalists,'' Adityanath said.

Non-accredited journalists and freelancers will also get the benefit of the welfare scheme, the statement said.

