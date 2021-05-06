Left Menu

UP panchayat polls: Etah admin colluded with SP to defeat BJP-backed candidate, claims party

Local BJP leaders staged a sit in here on Wednesday accusing the district administration of allegedly colluding with the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections to defeat the candidate backed by the saffron party.The district administration colluded with the Samajwadi Party and hatched a conspiracy to defeat a BJP candidate, BJPs district president Sandeep Jain claimed.In ward number 10, the district administration intentionally got the BJP candidate Gajendra Pal Dhangar defeated.

PTI | Etah(Up) | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:44 IST
UP panchayat polls: Etah admin colluded with SP to defeat BJP-backed candidate, claims party

Local BJP leaders staged a sit in here on Wednesday accusing the district administration of allegedly colluding with the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections to defeat the candidate backed by the saffron party.

''The district administration colluded with the Samajwadi Party and hatched a conspiracy to defeat a BJP candidate,” BJP's district president Sandeep Jain claimed.

“In ward number 10, the district administration intentionally got the BJP candidate Gajendra Pal Dhangar defeated. At the time of counting, the BJP candidate had 68 votes, but seven votes went missing. As a result, there were 61 votes, and he got defeated,'' Jain alleged.

He also claimed that the winner was declared elected and given a certificate even before the counting process was over. The BJP leaders are sitting on an indefinite 'dharna' demanding that District Magistrate Vibha Chahal rectify her mistake.

When contacted, Chahal said as far as allegations of missing ballot papers are concerned, ADM (administration) and Chief Development Officer Ajay Kumar are re-examining the table-wise lists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City's Sterling racially abused on social media

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused on Instagram less than 48 hours after English footballs social media boycott campaign came to an end. The abuse occurred after Citys Champions League semi-final victory over Paris ...

Biden move on vaccine IP 'monumental moment' in COVID-19 fight -WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to back a proposed waiver on intellectual property rights to boost global vaccine production was a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-...

UK sending patrol boats to Jersey over post-Brexit dispute

Britains government has said that it is sending two Navy patrol vessels to monitor the situation on the island of Jersey, amid an escalating dispute with France over fishing rights in the waters there following Britains departure from the E...

Olympics-Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian - report

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games due to a rule change, Inside the Games website reported on Wednesday.The report said Hubba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021