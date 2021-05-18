Left Menu

Narada sting case: Arrested Bengal minister, TMC MLA, former party leader admitted to Kolkata hospital

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:59 IST
West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee, who were arrested by the CBI in the Narada sting case, were admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday after they complained of uneasiness in a correctional home, officials said.

Another TMC minister Firhad Hakim, who was also apprehended by the central agency in the case, was shifted to a health facility in Presidency Correctional Home after he developed fever in the morning, they said.

Mitra and Chatterjee were admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital early on Tuesday as both the politicians developed breathlessness.

Mukherjee was initially taken to the hospital early this morning and brought back to the correctional home after completion of check-up as he did not wish to get admitted there, an official of the medical facility said.

The 76-year-old minister was again taken to the hospital later in the day and admitted to the facility as he felt uneasiness.

''Chatterjee and Mitra complained of breathlessness at around 3 am, following which they were brought to the hospital. Both have been kept on oxygen support at the Woodburn Ward of the SSKM Hospital. They are stable now,'' the official of the state-run facility told PTI.

Mukherjee is also in the same ward, he added.

Following their admission to the hospital, a posse of Kolkata Police personnel has been deployed there.

Family members of the three arrested political leaders went to the hospital to meet them.

The four were apprehended on Monday morning.

The Calcutta High Court had stayed a special CBI court's decision to grant bail to the four who were arrested and charge-sheeted by the agency in the Narada sting tape case.

A division bench said it deemed it appropriate to stay the special court's order and directed that the accused persons shall be ''treated to be in judicial custody till further orders''.

The sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

