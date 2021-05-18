Roshy Augustine to be Kerala Congress (M) nominee in Vijayan Cabinet

Kerala Congress (M), headed by Jose K Mani, has nominated senior party MLA Roshy Augustine as its nominee in the new LDF Ministry.

The party said Mani has handed over a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LDF Convenor A Vijayaraghavan informing them about the party's decision to nominate Augustine in the new ministry.

The party has also nominated its deputy leader N Jayaraj as the chief whip, which is also a cabinet rank.

Augustine got the opportunity to become a minister following the defeat of Mani from the Pala constituency in the polls.

He had lost to UDF rival and sitting MLA Mani C Kappan of NCP.

Mani had alleged that trading of votes between UDF and BJP was the reason for his defeat.

Ahead of the April 6 assembly polls, Mani joined the LDF after severing his party's decades-long alliance with the Congress-led UDF.PTI COR TGB SS PTI PTI

