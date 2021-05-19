Left Menu

Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not present a new plan of their own.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 06:12 IST
Senate Republicans do not offer Biden officials new infrastructure plan

U.S. Republican lawmakers met on Tuesday with top officials from President Joe Biden's administration to seek common ground on an infrastructure proposal but said they did not present a new plan of their own. Senators who attended the meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said they discussed how infrastructure investment would be paid for.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican effort, announced a counter-proposal of $568 billion https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-unveil-568-bln-infrastructure-package-counter-bidens-23-trillion-2021-04-22 in April, far short of Biden's $2.3 trillion plan. A bipartisan group of senators has discussed a package of roughly $1 trillion. "I think they're digesting what we proposed and I think the plan is for them to react to that," Capito said. She said no other meeting with administration officials had been scheduled.

The White House said in a statement it was encouraged by the talks and would follow up with the Republican senators later this week. Biden's administration has said it is willing to work with Republicans but will forge ahead with only Democratic support if necessary. The White House had set a Tuesday deadline for Republicans to offer a new infrastructure plan. Republicans were not likely to meet it, Capito spokeswoman Kelley Moore said earlier.

Biden's mammoth infrastructure proposal includes traditional projects to revitalize roads and bridges but would also seek to address climate change and social issues such as care of the elderly. The president said he would pay for the plan by raising taxes on U.S. corporations. Republicans have rejected Biden's proposal as too broad and too expensive and instead have sought to reach a bipartisan deal that focuses on roads, bridges, waterways and broadband access.

Democrats have floated a two-track approach that would include a smaller bipartisan package, as well as more sweeping legislation that they could enact without Republican support through a process known as reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, but Republicans resist

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Finance Ministry releases Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grant to rural local bodies

The Union Finance Ministry, on the recommendation of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, released Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grant to rural local bodies. The spread of COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the country has recent...

China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 22 a day earlier

China reported 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 18, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infe...

Maharashtra: 3 people including Gram Sevak defrauded Gram Panchayat using forged documents

A case has emerged wherein three people including a Gram Sevak have been accused of making forged documents. As per the police official, the prime accused is absconding.While speaking on the matter to ANI, Nashik Rural SP, Sachin Patil said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021