Former PM Deve Gowda condoles environmentalist's death

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has condoled the death of noted environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna due to COVID-19 in Rishikesh.

''I am saddened by the passing away of environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna. I have good memories of having had an interaction with him and convincing him to give up his fast against the #TehriDam in 1996 when I was PM,'' Gowda tweeted.

The JD(S) supremo recalled Bahuguna as gentle and warm but firm about his principles, which he (Gowda) respected.

Sharing his picture with Bahuguna, Gowda tweeted further, ''This historic picture from a newspaper clipping where I am seen handing over a glass of lemon juice to end Shri Sundarlal Bahuguna's fast was one of the finest moments of my prime ministership.'' The Chipko movement pioneer died on Friday after battling COVID-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Dehradun at the age of 94.

