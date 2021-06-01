Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party, proposes tougher laws
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 10:25 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party, proposes tougher laws
Advertisement
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, a long-time admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has joined a pro-Kremlin party, the party said on Sunday. Seagal received a party membership card of an alliance named Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth on Saturday, a video released by the party showed. It was formed earlier this year, when three leftist parties, all of which support Putin, merged into one.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Putin
- Hollywood
- Steven Seagal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg - TASS
Russian prosecutor submits more material in Navalny 'extremism' case - lawyers
Russia reports 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths
Dr Reddy's labs, Apollo hospitals launch pilot programme for administering Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V
Oil spill in Russia's Komi region estimated at 100 tonnes, river polluted