U.S.'s Yellen, Chinese Vice Premier Liu hold introductory meeting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 06:45 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday, with the Treasury Department saying that she stressed to the Chinese official the importance of "frankly tackling issues of concern."

"Secretary Yellen discussed the Biden-Harris administration's plans to support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in U.S. interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern," the department said in a statement.

