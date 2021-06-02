U.S.'s Yellen, Chinese Vice Premier Liu hold introductory meeting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 06:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday, with the Treasury Department saying that she stressed to the Chinese official the importance of "frankly tackling issues of concern."
"Secretary Yellen discussed the Biden-Harris administration's plans to support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in U.S. interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern," the department said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yellen
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury Department
- U.S.
- Treasury
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says tax hike, infrastructure plan will boost profits
White House, Treasury watching inflation closely, Yellen says
Yellen says U.S. Treasury's budget has not kept up with workload
Yellen says Biden budget to push U.S. debt higher, not inflation
U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls on G7 to keep up fiscal support -statement