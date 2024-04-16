Yellen: important to unlock value of Russian assets to aid Ukraine
- Country:
- United States
The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies are continuing to explore a range of possibilities to unlock the value of nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. Yellen said the United States and the G7 were absolutely committed to Ukraine's support, and urged Congress to approve military and budgetary support.
She told a news conference that she feared Russia could be encouraged by the domestic debate in the United States over Ukraine aid to believe it could outlast the global support for Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Congress
- Group of Seven
- The United States
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Yellen
ALSO READ
Philippines says China's 'coercive, aggressive' actions discussed with top U.S. security adviser
BRIEF-General Motors Delivered 594,233 Vehicles In U.S. In Q1
Kovacevic edges Kokkinakis to reach second round of U.S. Men''s Clay Court Championship
Mexico taking 'preventative measures' after bird flu found in U.S. dairy cattle
US Treasury's Yellen to return to China, emphasize excess capacity threat