Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 20:34 IST
Yellen: important to unlock value of Russian assets to aid Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The United States and its Group of Seven (G7) allies are continuing to explore a range of possibilities to unlock the value of nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. Yellen said the United States and the G7 were absolutely committed to Ukraine's support, and urged Congress to approve military and budgetary support.

She told a news conference that she feared Russia could be encouraged by the domestic debate in the United States over Ukraine aid to believe it could outlast the global support for Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

