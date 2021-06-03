Left Menu

Historic decision on Godavari-Cauvery linkage will be imprinted in TN history: Palaniswami

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 23:14 IST
Historic decision on Godavari-Cauvery linkage will be imprinted in TN history: Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly, K Palaniswami on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finalising the draft report for inter- linking of Godavari-Cauvery rivers and sending it for state governments' comments.

He also said this historic decision would be imprinted in the development history of Tamil Nadu and be an example for federal cooperation.

Recalling his request to the PM to expedite the Godavari - Cauvery link scheme as it would be a boon to the water stressed state of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said during his tenure as the chief minister he had made this plea during his meetings with Modi and also in his memorandum submitted to him.

''I am extremely happy to see the news that the National Water Development Agency under the Ministry of Jal Sakthi - Development of Water Resources has prepared and finalised the draft report of inter-linking Godavari- Cauvery rivers and sent it for comments of the state governments,'' Palaniswami said in his letter to Modi, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

Thanking the prime minister on behalf of Tamil Nadu farmers and also on his own behalf, for acting on his request, Palaniswami urged Modi to expedite the project so that the inter linking project will prove to be beneficial to the millions of farmers in the state.

''It will also solve the drinking water issue of Tamil Nadu,'' he pointed out.

''This historic decision taken by the government would be imprinted in the development history of the state of Tamil Nadu and would be an example for federal cooperation,'' he said in the letter.

Palaniswami said he was looking forward to early inauguration and implementation of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021