Left Menu

EU can't work like this, German official says after Hungary blocks China statement

The European Union must discuss ways of managing dissent, including qualified majority voting on foreign policy, a senior German foreign policy official said, after Hungary blocked a joint EU statement criticising China's Hong Kong policy. German Foreign Office State Secretary Miguel Berger wrote on Twitter on Friday that the EU's common foreign and security policy would not work if it was possible to block joint initiatives. "Hungary again blocked an EU-Statement on #Hongkong.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:33 IST
EU can't work like this, German official says after Hungary blocks China statement
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union must discuss ways of managing dissent, including qualified majority voting on foreign policy, a senior German foreign policy official said, after Hungary blocked a joint EU statement criticising China's Hong Kong policy.

German Foreign Office State Secretary Miguel Berger wrote on Twitter on Friday that the EU's common foreign and security policy would not work if it was possible to block joint initiatives.

"Hungary again blocked an EU-Statement on #Hongkong. Three weeks ago it was on the Middle East," he wrote on Friday. "We need a serious debate on ways to manage dissent, including qualified majority voting."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021