Left Menu

Happiest Minds Tech Q4 profit rises 25% to Rs 72 crore

IT firm Happiest Minds reported a 25% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 71.98 crore, with revenue increasing 10% to Rs 417.29 crore. For the full year FY24, profits increased 7.5% to Rs 248.39 crore, while revenue grew 13.7% to Rs 1,624.66 crore. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:05 IST
Happiest Minds Tech Q4 profit rises 25% to Rs 72 crore
  • Country:
  • India

IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has reported a 24.83 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 71.98 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.

The company clocked a profit of Rs 57.66 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 417.29 crore, as against Rs 377.98 crore in Q4FY23, translating into a 10.4 per cent rise.

Annual profits saw a 7.53 per cent rise to Rs 248.39 per cent, as compared to the previous fiscal's Rs 230.99 crore.

Revenue for financial year 2023-24 was at Rs 1,624.66 crore, a 13.66 per cent climb over Rs 1429.29 crore reported in fiscal 2022-23.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, to be held on June 28, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024