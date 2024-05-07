Happiest Minds Tech Q4 profit rises 25% to Rs 72 crore

IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies has reported a 24.83 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 71.98 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.

The company clocked a profit of Rs 57.66 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 417.29 crore, as against Rs 377.98 crore in Q4FY23, translating into a 10.4 per cent rise.

Annual profits saw a 7.53 per cent rise to Rs 248.39 per cent, as compared to the previous fiscal's Rs 230.99 crore.

Revenue for financial year 2023-24 was at Rs 1,624.66 crore, a 13.66 per cent climb over Rs 1429.29 crore reported in fiscal 2022-23.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, to be held on June 28, 2024.

