Putin says Russian economy is close to returning to pre-pandemic levels
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:14 IST
Russia's economy and the level of employment are close to reaching pre-pandemic levels, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Russia's commodity-dependent economy is on the mend after a 3% contraction in 2020, its sharpest in 11 years, although analysts warn that the rebound will run out of steam due to a lack of structural reforms and investments.
