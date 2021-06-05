Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:54 IST
UP CM Adityanath expresses grief over death of Mauritius ex-president Anerood Jugnauth
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the former president and prime minister of Mauritius, saying he had a deep association with the state.

In a condolence message, Adityanath said Sir Anerood Jugnauth had played an important role in strengthening the friendship between India and Mauritius.

He had a deep association with Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said.

Recalling his visit to Mauritius in November 2017 during the 183rd Apravasi Divas, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he had met the former president and prime minister of Mauritius.

In February 2018, Sir Anerood Jugnauth had visited Lucknow during the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit and held discussions with Adityanath.

Jugnauth, who served as Mauritius' President twice and Prime Minister six times died on June 3. He was 91.

He was accorded with India's second-highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

