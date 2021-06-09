Left Menu

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany plans to extend economic aid for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic until the end of September, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is expected on Wednesday to agree to extend special short-time work allowances until the end of September to offset the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the labour market.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:25 IST
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany plans to extend economic aid for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic until the end of September, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. The aid, which companies can claim if they can prove their revenues have collapsed due to the crisis, had been due to expire at the end of June.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has said he favours an extension until the end of the year so that it does not become an issue in the federal election in September. Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is expected on Wednesday to agree to extend special short-time work allowances until the end of September to offset the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the labour market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021