French minister Beaune "worried" by Britain's behaviour on Brexit agreement
- Country:
- France
Britain should respect its post-Brexit commitments, especially on Northern Ireland and fishing, and the EU is entitled to take action if that should not be the case, said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who added he was "very worried" by Britain's behavior.
"I'm very worried by the British behavior so far," Beaune told the Public Senat TV channel on Thursday.
Beaune's comments came as U.S. President Joe Biden brought a grave Brexit warning to his first meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Prevent a row with the European Union from imperiling the delicate peace in Northern Ireland.
