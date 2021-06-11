Left Menu

Blinken raises COVID-19 origins, other U.S. concerns, in call with Chinese counterpart

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:01 IST
Blinken raises COVID-19 origins, other U.S. concerns, in call with Chinese counterpart
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency in probes of the origins of COVID-19 in a call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Friday, the State Department said, and also discussed a range of other sensitive topics.

The two diplomats discussed North Korea policy, the department said. Blinken expressed U.S. concerns over the deterioration of democratic norms in Hong Kong and the "genocide" of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and called on China to stop its pressure campaign against Taiwan and to release "wrongfully detained" U.S. and Canadian citizens, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021