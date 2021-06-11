Blinken raises COVID-19 origins, other U.S. concerns, in call with Chinese counterpart
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of cooperation and transparency in probes of the origins of COVID-19 in a call with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi on Friday, the State Department said, and also discussed a range of other sensitive topics.
The two diplomats discussed North Korea policy, the department said. Blinken expressed U.S. concerns over the deterioration of democratic norms in Hong Kong and the "genocide" of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and called on China to stop its pressure campaign against Taiwan and to release "wrongfully detained" U.S. and Canadian citizens, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Justice Department starts probe on Archegos collapse - Bloomberg News
U.S. charges former Bolivian officials, Americans in alleged bribery scheme
California transit worker kills 8, extending U.S. epidemic of mass shootings
Taiwan accuses China for blocking deal with BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccines
Chinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations