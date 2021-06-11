Services of village offices in Kerala to go online, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said all the village offices services in the State would be made available online by October 2.

Speaking to reporters, he said the village offices would be ''smart'' within five years and already 126 of them are ''smart''.

''The plan is to provide services faster, using the latest technology. The villageoffice is the place where people seek service directly. By October2, all the services of the village offices will be made available online,'' he said.

Out of the 1,666 such offices in the State, 126 have become smart and work on 342 is progressing, Vijayan said, adding that the rest of the offices would be converted into smart ones within the tenure of this government.

Vijayan, who addressed the village officers virtually, said along with improving services, the staff should adjust to the changes in the governance due to the upgrade.

