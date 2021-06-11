Left Menu

Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah no more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 21:01 IST
Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah no more
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, June 11 (PTI): Noted Kannada poet Siddalingaiah died on Friday due to COVID-19 related ailments, sources close to him said.

Popularly known as ''Dalita Kavi'' (Dalit Poet), he was 67. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

According to the sources, he was admitted to a private hospital for over a month and had been on ventilator support for some time now.

His wife too was infected by COVID and has recovered.

Siddalingaiah was poet, playwright, essayist and a Dalit activist, and was one of the founders of the Dalita Sangharsh Samiti.

His notable works include Holemadigara Haadu, Saaviraaru Nadigalu, Kappu Kaadina Haadu and Meravanige, among others.

He had written plays like Panchama, Ekalavya, and one of his popular essays was Gramadevathegalu.

Several of his works have been translated into English and other languages and his Ooru Keri- an autobiography had won him the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Siddalingaiah is also a recipient of Pampa Award- the highest literary award in Kannada, presented by the State government, Nadoja Award by Hampi University and Rajyostava Award, among others.

He had also chaired the 81st Kannada Sahitya Sammelana (a premier gathering of Kannada literature) held in Shravanabelagola.

He had also served as the member of the Karnataka Legislative Council and Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, a post with Cabinet rank, and had taught Kannada at Bangalore University.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled the death of Siddalingaiah.

''In his death, we have lost a great writer with social concern, who strove for the upliftment of the depressed classes,'' the Chief Minister said in his condolence message.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, several of Yediyurappa's Cabinet colleagues and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, among others, have express grief over Siddalingaiah's death.

PTI KSU NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021